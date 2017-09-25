Sonya Deville
Real name: Daria Rae Berenato
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 130 lbs.
Date of birth: September 24, 1993
Hometown: Shamong Township, New Jersey
Pro debut: December 30, 2015
Trained by: Booker T, Billy Gunn, Lita
Finishing move: Kimura lock
Biography
– At the age of 17, she began training and competing in mixed martial arts.
– In June 2015, Berenato was announced as one of the thirteen finalists for the sixth season of the WWE competition Tough Enough. She was the third competitor eliminated from the competition.
– In October 28, 2015, it was announced that Berenato had signed a contract with WWE.
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)