Sonya Deville

Real name: Daria Rae Berenato

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of birth: September 24, 1993

Hometown: Shamong Township, New Jersey

Pro debut: December 30, 2015

Trained by: Booker T, Billy Gunn, Lita

Finishing move: Kimura lock

Biography

– At the age of 17, she began training and competing in mixed martial arts.

– In June 2015, Berenato was announced as one of the thirteen finalists for the sixth season of the WWE competition Tough Enough. She was the third competitor eliminated from the competition.

– In October 28, 2015, it was announced that Berenato had signed a contract with WWE.

