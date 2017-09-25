Snoop Dogg Raps WWE 2K18 Roster Names, WWE Stars Attend NFL Game, Renee Young Films

Sep 25, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg rapping the roster for the WWE 2K18 video game, which releases worldwide on Tuesday, October 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

– Renee Young noted on Twitter that she filmed 5 shows and a DVD special for WWE over the weekend. No word yet on exactly what the projects are but we will keep you updated.

– Titus O’Neil, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attended Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, as seen in the photos and videos below. Titus appeared on last night’s WWE No Mercy Kickoff pre-show in the corner of Apollo Crews for his loss to Elias. Gallows and Anderson were backstage but not used.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: LAX on BFG heading to Canada, the passing of Bobby Heenan, Mysterio, El Patron, GFW/Impact name, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad