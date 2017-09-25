Seth Rollins – Sting WWE 360 Interview, Daniel Bryan’s Book Club, Fans on The Miz

Sep 25, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a new WWE 360 Virtual Interview with host Renee Young talking to Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Sting about their match at Night of Champions 2015:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans where The Miz ranks among the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champions of all time. As of this writing, 38% put Miz in the top 5 while 32% put him in the top 10. 15% voted, “The A-lister is on his way to becoming the greatest. If he passes Pedro Morales for longest combined reigning champion he will be the best.” while the other 15% went with, “The Miz is the best. He’s singlehandedly kept the title’s prestige alive during his last few title reigns.”

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is starting his online book club through Twitter. He tweeted the following details:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: LAX on BFG heading to Canada, the passing of Bobby Heenan, Mysterio, El Patron, GFW/Impact name, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad