Robbie E on his new Muscle & Fitness project, his GFW status, BFG, a possible WWE run, having twins, more
Download MP3 (right click to save)
– His status with GFW
Former TNA X-Division, Television, and Tag Team champion Robbie E joined us to discuss his new Dad Bod series with Muscle & Fitness.
He also talks:
– His status with GFW
– The recent changes in the company, and the new direction
– Bound for Glory coming to Canada
– The future of wrestling on PPV
– His plans after retiring from the ring
– A possible run in WWE
– Working with Raquel and Cookie in Impact Wrestling
– The success of the BroMans
– His Amazing Race experience
– How wrestling has changed over the years
– and more!
Follow Robbie E on Twitter @RobbieEImpact
Check out Robbie E’s official web site
(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)