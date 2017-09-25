Robbie E on his new Muscle & Fitness project, his GFW status, BFG, a possible WWE run, having twins, more

Former TNA X-Division, Television, and Tag Team champion Robbie E joined us to discuss his new Dad Bod series with Muscle & Fitness.

He also talks:

– His status with GFW

– The recent changes in the company, and the new direction

– Bound for Glory coming to Canada

– The future of wrestling on PPV

– His plans after retiring from the ring

– A possible run in WWE

– Working with Raquel and Cookie in Impact Wrestling

– The success of the BroMans

– His Amazing Race experience

– How wrestling has changed over the years

– and more!

Follow Robbie E on Twitter @RobbieEImpact

Check out Robbie E’s official web site





