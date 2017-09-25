Robbie E on his new Muscle & Fitness project, his GFW status, BFG, a possible WWE run, having twins, more

Sep 25, 2017

Former TNA X-Division, Television, and Tag Team champion Robbie E joined us to discuss his new Dad Bod series with Muscle & Fitness.

He also talks:

– His status with GFW
– The recent changes in the company, and the new direction
– Bound for Glory coming to Canada
– The future of wrestling on PPV
– His plans after retiring from the ring
– A possible run in WWE
– Working with Raquel and Cookie in Impact Wrestling
– The success of the BroMans
– His Amazing Race experience
– How wrestling has changed over the years
– and more!

