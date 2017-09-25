Latest “Ask The WWE PC” Episode, Emma’s New Theme Song, WWE 2K18 – WWE Network

– As seen below, WWE Music has released Emma’s new “All About Me” theme song:

– IGN’s WWE 2K18 roster reveal with hosts Corey Graves and Renee Young will begin airing on the WWE Network this week. Part 1 with Goldust premieres at 11pm EST on Tuesday while part 2 with Samoa Joe will premiere at 9pm EST on Wednesday. It looks like the final two parts with Kevin Owens and Breezango will premiere next week. These are the same reveals that IGN posted to their YouTube channel a few weeks back.

– Below is the latest episode of “Ask The WWE Performance Center” with WWE NXT Superstars talking about which classic Superstars they are watching on the WWE Network. The video features Heavy Machinery, Demitrius Bronson, Bianca Belair, Oney Lorcan, Sarah Logan, Dakota Kai, Reina Gonzalez and Roderick Strong:

The athletes of the @WWEPerformCtr are ALWAYS studying! Who are the Superstars of @WWENXT putting on their @WWENetwork watch lists? pic.twitter.com/TPorzNeVWj — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)