Finn Balor on His No Mercy Win (Video), Xavier Woods on Enzo Amore’s Look, Hispanic Heritage

– Below is video of Finn Balor talking to Mike Rome after the win over Bray Wyatt at last night’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. When asked how he found the strength to finish the match after the sneak attack early on, Balor says he believes everyone has something deep inside of them that helps get to the next level – self belief, heart, faith or demons. Balor says he has his, right below the surface, and we might not always see them but they are always there, and if you ask for it you will get it. Balor walks off to end the segment.

– Below is the latest Hispanic Heritage Month video from WWE and NBCUniversal. The video premiered during No Mercy and pays tribute to boxer Julio Cesar Chavez. The last video, which was released last week, focused on singer & actress Jennifer Lopez.

– As noted, Enzo Amore used a low blow to win the WWE Cruiserweight Title from Neville at No Mercy last night. Enzo’s Beetlejuice-like gear was the subject of many jokes on social media, and on commentary. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods tweeted the following on the look:

Say any of these names three times and they will come to life and haunt you forever…. pic.twitter.com/fs86PBshlf — Austin Creed 👍🏾 (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 25, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)