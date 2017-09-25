Enzo Amore’s Family Backstage (Photo), The Usos vs. The New Day Promo, First Look

– Below is a new promo for The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at the October 22nd WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view:

– A thirty-minute “First Look” for WWE’s “1997: Dawn of The Attitude” DVD will air on the WWE Network this coming Thursday at 5pm EST. Below is the synopsis:

“A First Look at WWE Home Video’s most recent release, 1997: Dawn of The Attitude! Featuring Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and more!”

– New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore had family in attendance at WWE No Mercy last as he took the title from Neville. He posted this backstage photo with the group:

What's mine is yours. #Family A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

