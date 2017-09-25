Cesaro Stitches Video, WWE on Asuka’s RAW Debut at TLC, GLOW Cast at WWE No Mercy

– Cesaro needed 3 stitches to close a wound after losing part of his front teeth at WWE No Mercy. He also underwent emergency dental work. WWE posted this video of doctors tending to The Swiss Cyborg after he and Sheamus lost to RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose last night.

– As noted, WWE has announced that Asuka will make her main roster debut for the RAW brand at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view from Detroit, Michigan. Below is the official announcement on the debut:

Asuka will make her main roster debut at WWE TLC Asuka’s highly anticipated main roster debut will occur on Oct. 22 at the WWE TLC pay-per-view. The WWE Universe has been on pins and needles as to when The Empress of Tomorrow might be coming to Raw’s Women’s division. While Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss did indicate during WWE No Mercy Kickoff’s Social Media Lounge that the addition of the fierce former NXT Women’s Champion will be exciting, one has to wonder how The Goddess and the rest of the locker room truly feel about such a dominant player entering the field. Don’t miss it when Asuka turns Raw upside down at WWE TLC, Oct. 22 at 8 ET/5 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.

– Actress Alison Brie and the rest of the cast of Netflix’s “GLOW” series were backstage for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It looks like Kia Stevens (Kharma, Awesome Kong) was not there. Brie posted this clip from backstage:

What a night!!! Had SUCH a blast with my GLOW cast at #WWENOMERCY tonight!! Thank you @wwe !!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

