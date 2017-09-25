AS I SEE IT 9/25: Thoughts on No Mercy, plus the season of giving

WWE missed a major chance to take Braun Strowman to the next level last night at No Mercy, after pushing him as an unbeatable monster for months and months and months. So what does WWE do? Same old, same old. Brock Lesnar, the Beast, somehow comes back after getting “monster-handled” and pins Braun Strowman.

The crowd reaction at No Mercy’s end was amazingly, absolutely flat…unheard of at the end of a Brock Lesnar match. There were stories online that WWE hadn’t decided the finish of the main until late in the day. Brock Lesnar is as close to bullet-proof as its possible to be. He wouldn’t have been hurt one bit by losing to Strowman. Yet WWE again chooses to push a part-time wrestler over one of their faces we see everyday, and missed a big chance to put someone on the next level.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns had an odd crowd reaction. The match got a lot of reaction…but not all necessarily good. No matter how much WWE tries to force feed Roman Reigns to its fan base, they don’t seem to be buying. So passing the torch (or at least giving a win) to Braun Strowman, which fans would have liked….nope. But attempt number 5, 6, 7 or whatever to pass the torch to Roman Reigns WWE DID do…again.

Put the two matches I just described together, and it seems that the Brock Lesnar- Roman Reigns Wrestlemania match, and the re-anointing of Reigns seems to be the direction WWE is going, come hell or high water.

Moving on…the finish of the women’s title match was also a big surprise. The obvious assumption was that Emma was thrown in to take a pin by whoever was to be the eventual winner, but we got thrown a screwball to what was the “obvious” finish instead. Note to Vince McMahon: Nia Jax got the biggest pop of anyone in that match. WWE has built this monster well. Just don’t cut her off like Braun Strowman.

The intro of Asuka for the next RAW-branded PPV may have been one of the more intriguing moments in the entire evening…as fans clearly want to see her (enough having done so on WWE Network).

Enzo Amore defeating Neville for the Cruiserweight title seemed almost a kiss of death for the division, although there will almost certainly be an immediate rematch and a flipping back of the title…for someone who’d become a company punching bag (both in and out of the ring) to get the belt seems to be a signal that Vince McMahon isn’t interested in the division.

The most notable match of the entire evening was the great tag match with Sean Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro and Sheamus; which saw Cesaro lose two teeth and keep going despite a bloody mouth through the match. What are the odds on a locker room full of bad Isaac Yankem DDS jokes on social media throughout the day (let along wrestling fans)? That is the image a lot of fans will have…not any anointing of Roman Reigns.

Moving on, autumn has officially begin (even if it’s going to be 90 degrees today in South Jersey), leaves are turning too quickly… and the last months of 2017 are approaching.

Christmas trees are up in some local stores (those not selling Halloween gear first). QVC is selling for Christmas, and Hallmark Channel is already plugging their Christmas mega-movie marathons. Amazon, eBay, and elsewhere in the retail cyber-universe are following, probably as I’m typing this. Pretty soon, people will maul each other at stores, stand in line to get the new iPhone… or even get something for their kids.

In keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and Toys for Tots drives.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for over 20 years) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 12 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

The first event announced, was United Wrestling Coalition of Wrightstown, NJ, which will hold their annual Toys for Tots event on December 2; with a special emphasis this year on behalf of the victims of Harvey, asking for a small donation or note of encouragement to Harvey victims. Go to

https://www.facebook.com/UWCFanCave for further details.

Nine other such events have been announced:

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling does TWO annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toys for Tots shows in Columbus, IN, on November 4 and December 2

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger on November 11 at The Wex in Cadillac, MI. The event benefits Shepard’s Table.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 24 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling has scheduled its annual food drive at its November 18 Harpers Ferry, WV event. Fans that bring 2 canned or nonperishable food items will receive a $5 off coupon for Primal Conflict Wrestling merchandise. All donations will go to Jefferson County Community Ministries.

* ECWA runs its annual Toys for Tots show on December 2 in Woodbury Heights, NJ.

* MCW Pro Wrestling has “Season’s Beatings”, its annual Toys for Tots show scheduled for December 2 in Joppa, MD.

* Brew City Wrestling has scheduled its annual Headlock for Hunger food collection at its December 8 show in West Allis, WI.

* Imperial Wrestling Revolution will do a Toys for Tots show at its December 10 show in Ardmore, OK. They are also working on starting a partnership with Vettix.org, which gives away free tickets to active duty military personnel and veterans.

As I said a couple of weeks back, the United States has been through a period of time where we have seen the best of America in the responses to Harvey and Irma, and the worst in Charlottesville. VA. But it isn’t Presidents or governments who make the difference, it’s the individual who decides they will do something, no matter how small.

For those of you readers who see giving a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat as just one small thing, please understand this: a can of soup means that gets a meal for a day, a box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more, a warm coat meant a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school, or a toy meant that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often after they’ve gone through fear and deprivation for far too long. Just like the people did for those in need in Texas and Florida…that one small thing, now it’s your turn.

So… if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….time to start planning. If you’re an indy fan, and your promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something this year.

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep; no matter what else I may discuss in this blog. Please send them to me ASAP at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

Until next time….

