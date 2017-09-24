WWE No Mercy Kickoff Pre-show Video, Jason Jordan on The Miz (Video), Stephanie McMahon

Sep 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the WWE No Mercy Kickoff pre-show video for tonight. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will be in the Social Media Lounge on tonight’s Kickoff.

– Stephanie McMahon turns 41 years old today while WWE NXT star Shane Thorne turns 32, former WWE star Chris Nowinski turns 39, women’s wrestler April Hunter turns 43 and former ECW star Chilly Willy turns 48.

– Below is video of Jason Jordan cutting a promo on WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz before their title match at tonight’s No Mercy pay-per-view. The video also shows footage of Jordan in action at the WWE live event in Sacramento this weekend.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: LAX on BFG heading to Canada, the passing of Bobby Heenan, Mysterio, El Patron, GFW/Impact name, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad