WWE No Mercy Attendance and Opening Video, Jason Jordan Wants a Rematch (Video)

– Below is the opening video package for tonight’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view:

– Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 16,106 fans in attendance for tonight’s No Mercy pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

– It will be interesting to see if RAW General Manager Kurt Angle grants a rematch to “son” Jason Jordan after Jordan lost to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in tonight’s No Mercy opener, thanks to interference from Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Jordan mentioned wanting a rematch in his post-match interview with Renee Young, seen below:

