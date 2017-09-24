This Day In Wrestling History – September 24th

1984 – On a taping of Maple Leaf Wrestling, Greg Valentine defeats Tito Santana, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

1995 – WWF In Your House 3 is held in Saginaw, Michigan, in front of 5,146 fans.

Dark Matches:

– Goldust defeats Bob Holly.

– Ahmed Johnson defeats Skip.

– Fatu defeats Hunter Hearst Helmsley.

In Your House PPV:

– Savio Vega defeats Waylon Mercy.

– Sycho Sid (with Ted DiBiase) defeats Henry O. Godwinn.

– The British Bulldog defeats Bam Bam Bigelow.

– Dean Douglas (with Bob Backlund) defeats Razor Ramon.

– Bret Hart defeats Jean-Pierre Lafitte.

– Diesel & Shawn Michaels defeat Yokozuna & The British Bulldog (subbing for Owen Hart). The result should have seen Diesel & Michaels win the WWF Tag Team Championship, but as Diesel pinned the interfering Owen Hart, the result was invalidated.

Dark Main Event:

– The Undertaker defeats King Mabel.

2000 – WWF Unforgiven is held in Philadelphia, in front of 18,092 fans.

– In an Eight-Man Tag Team Match, Right To Censor (Steven Richards, Val Venis, The Goodfather, & Bull Buchanan) defeat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von) & The A.P.A. (Bradshaw & Faarooq).

– Tazz defeats Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.

– Steve Blackman defeats Perry Saturn, Funaki, Test, Al Snow, and Crash Holly, to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship.

– Chris Jericho defeats X-Pac via submission.

– In a Steel Cage Match, The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff) defeat Edge & Christian, to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– Eddie Guerrero (with Chyna) defeats Rikishi via disqualification, to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) defeats Kurt Angle in a No Disqualification Match. Mick Foley served as special guest referee.

– In a Fatal 4-Way Match, The Rock defeats Chris Benoit, The Undertaker, and Kane, to retain the WWF Championship. Benoit had earlier won the match by pinning The Undertaker, but Taker’s foot was on the rope, so the match was restarted.

2004 – On TNA Impact, Christopher Daniels & James Storm defeat Chris Harris & Elix Skipper, to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

2006 – TNA No Surrender is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 900 fans.

– Bobby Roode defeats Vaughn Doring (dark match).

– Eric Young defeats A-1.

– Jay Lethal defeats Petey Williams.

– Abyss defeats Raven and Brother Runt, in a No Disqualification 3-Way Dance.

– The Naturals (Andy Douglas & Chase Stevens) win a Triple Chance Tag Team Battle Royal, last eliminating James Storm from America’s Most Wanted.

– Senshi defeats Chris Sabin, to retain the X Division Championship.

– Christian Cage defeats Rhino.

– In an Ultimate X Match, AJ Styles & Christopher Daniels defeat The LAX (Homicide & Hernandez), to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

– Samoa Joe defeats Jeff Jarrett, in a ‘Fans Revenge’ Lumberjack Match. The lumberjacks were 18 audience members equipped with leather straps.

2010 – WWE SmackDown airs its final episode on MyNetwork TV, moving to Syfy on October 2nd. This ends the program’s 11-year run on over-the-air television.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former ECW wrestler Chilly Willy (48 years old); former NWA World Tag Team Champion Erich Sbraccia (49 years old); 2-time WWE Hardcore Champion Christopher Nowinski (39 years old); WSU Hall of Famer April Hunter (41 years old); NXT wrestlers Sonya Deville (24 years old) & Shane Haste (32 years old); and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon (41 years old).

Today would’ve been the 44th birthday for 2-time GHC Tag Team Champion Bison Smith.

