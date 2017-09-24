The Miz Arrives for WWE No Mercy (Video), Elias on Apollo Crews, Mick Foley on Braun Strowman

– Below is video of Elias discussing tonight’s WWE No Mercy Kickoff pre-show match against Apollo Crews. Elias says he’s met a million people like Crews – smiles on the outside but they’re missing something on the inside. Elias says Crews won’t find that peace with Titus Worldwide but he might find it if he walks with Elias. Elias says he’s the truth, the light and the way, and after tonight we will see that he’s the future of WWE.

– WWE posted this video of Intercontinental Champion The Miz arriving for tonight’s pay-per-view in Los Angeles. Mike Rome asks about tonight’s title defense against Jason Jordan. Miz says champions overcome adversity and he’s a champion, the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all-time. Miz continues and says if they want to come to the Staples Center in his hometown and put a little adversity on him, he will show why he’s the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook and wrote the following on Braun Strowman as The Monster prepares to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar tonight:

THE MONSTER AMONG MEN Somewhere in Austria, I imagine the ancestors of Dr Victor Frankenstein gathered around a TV set, watching “Raw”, saying “Now that’s how you build a monster!” While much of the credit belongs to WWE for the slow and steady escalation of the character, Strohman himself has been nothing short of remarkable during his run. In my mind, he has already established himself as one of the most impressive monster heels in WWE history, and the future looks bright for this incredible physical specimen with an appetite for learning. What are your thoughts on Braun’s match tonight with Brock Lesnar at #NoMercy? I’m guessing things are going to get physical.

