Stardom Champions in Nagoya – 9/24/17 – Nagoya, Japan
1. Three-Way Match
AZM defeated Starlight Kid and Natsuko Tora
2. Xia Brookside and Mandy Leon defeated Konami and Shiki Shibusawa
3. High Speed Championship Match
Mari Apache defeated Hiromi Mimura
4. Wonder of Stardom Championship Match
Yoko Bito defeated Jungle Kyona
5. Artist of Stardom Championship Match
Queen’s Quest defeated Kagetsu, Kris Wolf, and Tam Nakano
6. World of Stardom Championship Match
Toni Storm defeated Mayu Iwatani (via Referee Stoppage)
