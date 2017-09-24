Ryback: “I love Roman Reigns”

I love Roman Reigns. I think most of the guys there [in WWE do as well]. I think it’s a whole different dynamic than Cena. I think more guys [like Reigns]. He works really hard, but he’s always very humble. He is very [respectful] and he never walks around backstage with an ‘I’m better than you’ attitude. So, to me, not to say that John does that or anything. It’s just that Roman comes off different. I don’t know if it’s from being raised in the business and whatnot. But I’ve worked with him very closely over the years, especially early on, so and the guy can go and he’s super talented, so I’m happy for all of his success.”

source: Conversation with the Big Guy

