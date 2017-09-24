ROH COO Koff would “personally welcome” Daniel Bryan back

Daniel Bryan has often stated that it’s going to be when, not if, he’s going to wrestle again. It’s safe to say that as long as he’s under a WWE deal, that will not happen as WWE’s medical team refuse to give him the green light to get back in the squared circle. But that does not mean that Bryan won’t be able to wrestle elsewhere once his WWE contract is up. And that’s what he intends on doing. Over the past several months he has dropped very obvious hints of what’s next and just recently he said he’d like to take out the Bullet Club members one by one. One man who would really welcome him back is Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff.

In an interview with Fansided, Koff said that they welcome back to Ring of Honor any former star as this is their home. “We never chided anybody for leaving for what they thought were greener pastures. And look, a lot of them have succeeded on a far greater platform than we could have provided them at the time,” Koff said. And if the Smackdown General Manager wants in on the fun too? “I didn’t work with him personally while he was here, but I would personally welcome him back,” Koff responded. Bryan found fame in Ring of Honor and was one of the first stars to join the company in 2002, wrestling under his real name of Bryan Danielson.

