NOAH “Autumn Navigation – Tag 4” Results – 9/23/17 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Hajime Ohara and Hitoshi Kumano defeated Masao Inoue and Daisuke Ikeda

2. YO-HEY and LEONA defeated Yoshinari Ogawa and Ashley Istria

3. Cody Hall and KAZMA SAKAMOTO defeated Akitoshi Saito and Seiya Morohashi

4. GHC Tag Team Championship Preulde – Four Way

Masa Kitamiya defeated Go Shiozaki, Mohammed Yone, and Maybach Taniguchi

5. GHC Tag Team Championship Prelude

Quiet Storm defeated Atsushi Kotoge

6. GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Prelude

Daisuke Harada and Tadasuke defeated Taiji Ishimori and Hi69

7. Naomichi Marufuji defeated HAYATA

8. Katsuhiko Nakajima defeated Kenou

