LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NO MERCY PPV

– The 2017 WWE No Mercy Kickoff pre-show opens with Renee Young welcoming us to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. She’s joined by David Otunga, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. They plug tonight’s loaded card and send us back to Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. She will be joined by RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss later tonight. Fans can submit their questions with the #AskAlexa hashtag. We go to a backstage video of Braun Strowman with words for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Braun says Lesnar won’t be able to stand up when he’s through with him. Braun is going to destroy Lesnar and then stand on his carcass with the title. Braun says The Beast will fall tonight for The Monster Among Men. We go back to the panel as they talk tonight’s card, Hell In a Cell, TLC and the WWE Network.

