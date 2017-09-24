Jeff Hardy has a shoulder injury, may require surgery

Ryan Satin is reporting that Jeff Hardy has a shoulder injury and might need to undergo surgery, putting him out of action for several months. The former WWE, Intercontinental, and Tag Team title holder did not wrestle during the weekend non-televised live event in Sacramento, California and instead Matt Hardy went solo. Jeff was still at the event and appeared in front of the fans in Matt’s corner for his match against Karl Anderson. Hardy will need to undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury and what will happen next. It’s not exactly known when Jeff suffered the shoulder injury.





