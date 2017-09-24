Cody signs domestic-exclusive deal with ROH

It looks like “The American Nightmare” will be calling Ring of Honor home as the man formerly known as Cody Rhodes announced that he has signed a multi-year domestic-exclusive deal with ROH. The deal calls for him to wrestle only for Ring of Honor while in the United States but allows him to appear at other promotions internationally. The news of the contract came via a press release before the Ring of Honor shows in Las Vegas. The current ROH champion received “the most generous offer in Ring of Honor history,” and offer which the Hardy Boyz alluded to earlier this year after they bounced from TNA. “When Cody first started competing in ROH, we knew we wanted him to be exclusive, but respected his wishes to try out the rest of the industry. Finalizing this deal is another big step in his career and a great step in the continued development of the Ring of Honor brand, delivering the best, real professional wrestling to a rapidly growing and the most passionate fanbase around the world,” said Ring of Honor General Manager Greg Gilleland. A few days ago, Michael PS Hayes invited Cody to team up with his brother Goldust for the Starrcade event on November 25 to honor their father.

