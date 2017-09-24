Batista signed for upcoming Sylvester Stallone movie

Dave Bautista’s will return along with popular action movie star Sylvester Stallone for Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station. Bautista joined the

cast of the movie Escape Plan 2: Hades earlier this year, with the movie set for release in 2018. Deadline.com reports that Bautista – who plays the role of Trent DeRosa – will be joined by Jaime King, Lydia Hull, Tyler Jon Olson, Max Zhang, Devon Sawa, Harry Shum Jr., Malese Jow, and Sergio Rizzuto in the third film, which John Herzfeld is directing.

In the third installment of Escape Plan, the characters of Stallone and Bautista must join forces in order to rescue one of their team members who is held captive at the penitentiary known as Devil’s Station, a prison where no one ever gets out. The former WWE champion will also appear in the upcoming Avengers movie reprising his role of Drax The Destroyer.

