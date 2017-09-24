Actors back in training for Glow season 2

The cast of the popular Netflix original series GLOW returned to training this week under the guidance of veteran wrestler Chavo Guerrero

Jr. Filming is set to commence in mid-October. The whole cast from the first season is set to return to the show including Alison Brie as Ruth Wilder, Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan and Marc Maron as Sam Sylvia. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes for season two, the same amount of episodes which aired in the first season. A couple of weeks ago, four of the cast members – Kia Stevens, Kate Nash, Rebekka Johnson and Sydelle Noel – all walked the red carpet at the Mae Young Classic finals in Las Vegas and attended the show. Stevens is the only professional wrestler among the whole cast, having previously worked for TNA and WWE under the name of Awesome Kong and Kharma. GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black, Weeds). Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann are executive producers alongside Flahive and Mensch who are serving as showrunners. Season two is set to start on Netflix in June 2018.

