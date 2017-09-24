9/23/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Rio Rancho, New Mexico

1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Rusev defeated Chad Gable

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Natalya defeated Carmella

4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Sin Cara, The Hype Bros, and Luke Harper defeated Baron Corbin, The Colons, and Erick Rowan

5. Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day defeated The Usos

7. WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens

8. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

