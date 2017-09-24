9/23/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Sep 24, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Rusev defeated Chad Gable

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Natalya defeated Carmella

4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Sin Cara, The Hype Bros, and Luke Harper defeated Baron Corbin, The Colons, and Erick Rowan

5. Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day defeated The Usos

7. WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens

8. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

