Seth Rollins talks about the fan reaction to reuniting with Dean Ambrose

“The first few weeks we teamed together a little bit against the Miztourage, and people were really excited about it. But they got really pumped in Toronto a couple of weeks back. I think that caught me off guard a little bit. Gears are always turning, and you are on to the next thing, that you kind of forget how attached people can be to certain characters and stories. So, it was very cool, and a reminder how special our industry can be… Five years later, there is the nostalgic feeling. It’s crazy. This is our first reunion per se, and a unique experience for both of us.”

source: TVinsider.com

