ROH Death Before Dishonor XV Results – 9/22/17 – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep 23, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Winner receives an ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title Shot later in the Show
Bully Ray & The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O’Ryan – [13:00]

Singles Match
Marty Scurll defeated Chuckie T. via Submission with the Crossface Chickenwing. – [12:10]

Las Vegas Street Fight
Punishment Martinez defeated Jay White – [13:55]

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
BULLET CLUB (Hangman Page, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) (c) defeated Bully Ray & The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) – [05:08]

ROH World Television Championship Match
Kenny King defeated KUSHIDA (c) – [16:40]

Last Man Standing Match
Silas Young defeated Jay Lethal. – [21:20]

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) via Pin von Sabin an Matt Jackson. [14:10]

ROH World Championship Match
Cody (c) defeated Minoru Suzuki – [12:50]

