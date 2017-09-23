ROH Death Before Dishonor XV Results – 9/22/17 – Las Vegas, Nevada
Winner receives an ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title Shot later in the Show
Bully Ray & The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O’Ryan – [13:00]
Singles Match
Marty Scurll defeated Chuckie T. via Submission with the Crossface Chickenwing. – [12:10]
Las Vegas Street Fight
Punishment Martinez defeated Jay White – [13:55]
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
BULLET CLUB (Hangman Page, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) (c) defeated Bully Ray & The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) – [05:08]
ROH World Television Championship Match
Kenny King defeated KUSHIDA (c) – [16:40]
Last Man Standing Match
Silas Young defeated Jay Lethal. – [21:20]
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) via Pin von Sabin an Matt Jackson. [14:10]
ROH World Championship Match
Cody (c) defeated Minoru Suzuki – [12:50]