Lucha Underground’s Unknown Future

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the possibility of a 4th season of Lucha Underground being filmed is looking less likely due to the people financing the previous seasons not being interested in financing a 4th.

The El Rey network apparently would like to continue with the program, however the show has continued to lose money since 2014 and has struggled to find people willing to finance the show.

Lucha Underground is currently close to finishing it’s current season with only several weeks remaining in it’s current program before the finale, and has yet to begin filming a 4th season.

