Impact to film segments for TV during WrestleCade on November 25

WWE and Impact Wrestling stars will be just 30 miles away from each other on November 25 after Impact announced that they will be having several stars show up at the WrestleCade show.

On that day, WWE will be holding the Starrcade special in Greensboro, North Carolina. WrestleCade will be holding a show at Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Impact will be filming segments for upcoming episodes of their flagship show.

WrestleCade will have a big Thanksgiving weekend with three shows on November 24, 25, and 26. A big number of current and former wrestling stars will be there including Ryback, Alberto El Patron, Rockstar Spud, Tommy Dreamer, Rock ’N’ Roll Express, Tommy Dreamer, Jim Neidhart, Road Warrior Animal, Rocky Johnson, Rosemary, Angelina Love, Johnny Impact, Joey Mercury, and many more.

Jeff Jarrett is also scheduled to be there on Saturday which would make it the first time that he would be face-to-face with Impact stars ever since he was sent home.

For more information go to Wrestlecade.com

