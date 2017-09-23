EVOLVE 93 comes to Summit, IL on September 23 with Zack Sabre, Jr., Anthony Drake, James Drake, Matt Riddle, Tracy Williams, Cedric Alexander; plus how to view tonight
WWN & EVOLVE Wrestling present
EVOLVE 93
Saturday, September 23rd, 2017
Belltime – 8:00 PM CDT
Summit Park District
5700 S. Archer Road
Summit, IL 60501
<B>EDITOR’S NOTE: To watch tonight’s iPPV live and OnDemand, click the link below. FloSlam is not broadcasting the event as scheduled due to a legal dispute. Contact FloSlam for any refunds for money you’ve spent on the event. WWN will give a 50% discount on the price to anyone who is a current #FloSlam subscriber. </B>
WWN Championship Match – Anything Goes
Matt Riddle defends vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway
EVOLVE Championship Match
Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Keith Lee
Special Challenge Match – For Live Crowd Only
Cedric Alexander vs. Fred Yehi
Freelance Wrestling World Championship Fatal Four Way
Stevie Fierce defends vs. GPA vs. Matt Knicks vs. Bryce
Benjamin
Special Challenge Match #1
Darby Allin vs. DJZ
Special Challenge Match #2
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion James Drake vs. Austin Theory with
Priscilla Kelly
Special Challenge Match #3
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Anthony Henry vs. Jason Kincaid
EVOLVE 90 Rematch
Ethan Page & ACH vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka