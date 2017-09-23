EVOLVE 93 comes to Summit, IL on September 23 with Zack Sabre, Jr., Anthony Drake, James Drake, Matt Riddle, Tracy Williams, Cedric Alexander; plus how to view tonight

WWN & EVOLVE Wrestling present

EVOLVE 93

Saturday, September 23rd, 2017

Belltime – 8:00 PM CDT

Summit Park District

5700 S. Archer Road

Summit, IL 60501

<B>EDITOR’S NOTE: To watch tonight’s iPPV live and OnDemand, click the link below. FloSlam is not broadcasting the event as scheduled due to a legal dispute. Contact FloSlam for any refunds for money you’ve spent on the event. WWN will give a 50% discount on the price to anyone who is a current #FloSlam subscriber. </B>

WWN Championship Match – Anything Goes

Matt Riddle defends vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway

EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Keith Lee

Special Challenge Match – For Live Crowd Only

Cedric Alexander vs. Fred Yehi

Freelance Wrestling World Championship Fatal Four Way

Stevie Fierce defends vs. GPA vs. Matt Knicks vs. Bryce

Benjamin

Special Challenge Match #1

Darby Allin vs. DJZ

Special Challenge Match #2

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion James Drake vs. Austin Theory with

Priscilla Kelly

Special Challenge Match #3

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Anthony Henry vs. Jason Kincaid

EVOLVE 90 Rematch

Ethan Page & ACH vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

