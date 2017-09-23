Another WWE run for Goldberg?

WWE.COM conducted an interview with former World and Universal champion Bill Goldberg to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut. During the interview, Goldberg talks about starting in the business, football, his run-in WCW, the character he portrayed on TV, his return to WWE, and more. Perhaps the most interesting part of the interview came when Goldberg was asked if he was willing to return for another run. The night after WrestleMania 33, Goldberg did not completely shut the door on another run. “Ask your boss,” Goldberg replied laughing. “Hey, man, never say never, dude. Stranger things have happened. I did sit for 13 years and then suddenly appear back in the ring,” the former WWE Universal champion added. “Let’s just say it ain’t gonna take nearly the effort to get me ready again that it did last time. So, I’ll see you on the rebound for damn sure.” Goldberg’s return prior to the Survivor Series was successful and well-received by the fans and WWE opted to extend his short deal and make it last till WrestleMania. At WrestleMania, Goldberg lost the Universal title to Brock Lesnar.





