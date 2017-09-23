9/22/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Sacramento, California

Below are the results from the 9/22/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Sacramento, California:

1. Jason Jordan defeated Bo Dallas

2. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Goldust, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins, Darren Young, and Dash Wilder

4. R-Truth defeated Curt Hawkins

5. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks

7. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

8. Matt Hardy defeated Karl Anderson

9. Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

