9/22/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Sacramento, California
Below are the results from the 9/22/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Sacramento, California:
1. Jason Jordan defeated Bo Dallas
2. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Goldust, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins, Darren Young, and Dash Wilder
4. R-Truth defeated Curt Hawkins
5. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks
7. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa
8. Matt Hardy defeated Karl Anderson
9. Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman