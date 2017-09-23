9/22/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Kingston, Rhode Island

Sep 23, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 9/22/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Kingston, Rhode Island:

1. The Street Profits defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

2. Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

3. Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

4. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Roderick Strong

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and Killian Dain vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly (Double Disqualification)

6. Johnny Gargano defeated Raul Mendoza

7. Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan

8. NXT Championship Match
Drew McIntyre defeated Hideo Itami

