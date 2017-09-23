9/21/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Lowell, Massachusetts

Sep 23, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 9/21/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Lowell, Massachusetts:

1. The Street Profits defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

2. Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

3. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Dakota Kai and Liv Morgan

4. Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and Killian Dain (No Contest)

6. Johnny Gargano defeated Raul Mendoza

7. Kairi Sane defeated Sonya Deville

8. NXT Championship Match
Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

