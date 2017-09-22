This Day In Wrestling History – September 22nd

1966 – Baron Mikel Scicluna & Smasher Sloan defeat Antonio Pugliese & Johnny Valentine to win the WWWF United States Tag Team Championship.

1970 – Paul Jones & Nelson Royal defeat Gene & Ole Anderson, to win the NWA Atlantic Coast Tag Team Championship.

1996 – WWF In Your House 10: Mind Games is held in Philadelphia, in front of 15,000 fans.

Free For All show:

– Savio Vega defeats Marty Jannetty.

PPV:

– Savio Vega defeats Justin Bradshaw in a Caribbean Strap Match.

– Jose Lothario defeats Jim Cornette.

– Owen Hart & The British Bulldog defeat The Smoking Gunns (Billy & Bart), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– Mark Henry defeats Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.

– The Undertaker defeats Goldust (with Marlena) in a Final Curtain Match.

– Shawn Michaels (with Jose Lothario) defeats Mankind (with Paul Bearer) via disqualification, to retain the WWF Championship.

Post PPV Dark Matches:

– Jake Roberts defeats Hunter Hearst Helmsley.

– Faarooq defeats Marc Mero.

– Sycho Sid defeats Vader.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.6 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (2.35 rating). On Nitro, Disco Inferno defeats Alex Wright, to win the WCW World Television Championship.

2000 – At a house show in Amarillo, TX, Terry Funk defeats Lance Storm, to win the WCW United States Championship.

2002 – WWE Unforgiven is held in Los Angeles, in front of 16,000 fans.

Sunday Night Heat:

– Rey Mysterio defeats Chavo Guerrero.

PPV:

– In an Eight-Man Tag Team Match, Kane, Bubba Ray Dudley, Goldust, & Booker T defeat The Un-Americans (Test, William Regal, Christian, & Lance Storm)

– Chris Jericho defeats Ric Flair, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Eddie Guerrero defeats Edge.

– 3-Minute Warning (Rosey & Jamal) defeats Billy & Chuck.

– Triple H defeats Rob Van Dam, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

– Trish Stratus defeats Molly Holly, to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

– Chris Benoit defeats Kurt Angle.

– Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) fought The Undertaker to a double disqualification, due to excessive referee bumps. As a result, Lesnar retains the WWE Championship.

2004 – Future WWE Hall of Famer Big Boss Man dies of a heart attack, at the age of 41.

2006 – WWE SmackDown airs its first episode on the new CW Network.

2007 – There were two title changes at Dragon Gate’s Storm Gate 2007 – Dragon Storm event. Masato Yoshino defeats Yasushi Kanda, to win the Open the Brave Gate Championship. Also, Kenichiro Arai & Taku Isawa defeat Ryo Saito & Susumu Yokosuka, to win the International Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

2008 – Monday Night RAW airs its 800th episode.

2014 – On Monday Night RAW, Dolph Ziggler defeats The Miz, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WCW Hall of Famer Ole Anderson (75 years old); former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Bob Sapp (44 years old); former WWE & WCW wrestler Luther ‘Horshu’ Reigns (46 years old); and 4-time CZW World Heavyweight Champion Nick Gage (37 years old)

Today would have been the 89th birthday for 9-time NWA Texas Heavyweight Champion Johnny Valentine. Also, today would’ve been the 66th birthday for 2-time AWA World Tag Team Champion, ‘Pretty Boy’ Doug Somers.

