The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing WWE No Mercy

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Bound for Glory Announced

*Total Divas Season 7

*Paige Returning

*Nikki Bella Dancing with the Stars Update

And More!

We previewed this Sunday’s WWE No Mercy PPV featuring John Cena against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, Finn Balor against Bray Wyatt and More.

We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring an awful Jinder Mahal Promo, a great Kevin Owens promo, Four Way Womens Match and more. We will also had the NXT Rundown featuring Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs Trent Seven & Tyler Bate, Velveteen Dream confronting Aleister Black and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack092117.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)