Ric Flair goes home after long stay at the hospital

After well over a month in hospital, Ric Flair went home yesterday to continue his rehab process which is expected to take months.

Flair posed with his Space Mountain shirt in front of a car with left hand wrapped up and a Rolex watch on his right hand. The picture was posted by his fiancee Wendy Barlow on her personal Facebook page with the words, “Taking Ric home…” and a heart emoji.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer still needs assistance to do basic things and cannot walk properly, requiring the help of others to walk or a wheelchair. But the Nature Boy is surely not complaining about the situation considering where he was last month, with death staring straight at his face.

