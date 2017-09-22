Mojo Rawley says he was shocked by Kevin Owens headbutting Vince McMahon

“I walked past right as he got headbutted in the face and I was like, ‘Wait, what? What?!’ And I backed up to the TV and I’m sitting there with my jaw all the way down to my feet. It was like, ‘Are you kidding me right now? Did that really just happen?’ And then he proceeded to deliver the beating of a lifetime… Man, you gotta hope Vince is alright. Of course we all know how tough he is, but man, that was brutal.”

