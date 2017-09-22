Match Announced for Sunday’s WWE No Mercy Kickoff Pre-show

Sep 22, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Apollo Crews vs. Elias has been announced for Sunday’s WWE No Mercy Kickoff pre-show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Below is the updated card for Sunday:

WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Jason Jordan vs. The Miz

Fatal 5 Way for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Neville

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Kickoff Pre-show
Elias vs. Apollo Crews

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: LAX on BFG heading to Canada, the passing of Bobby Heenan, Mysterio, El Patron, GFW/Impact name, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad