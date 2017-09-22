Edge on Kevin Owens headbutting Vince McMahon

“Hell of a headbutt. I didn’t see that one coming. Yeah, yep. So here’s the thing – they built it throughout the show, which was great. And it seems like they’re pulling the trigger on Owens. Like, properly now. Not that he… I mean, he (has) held almost every title in the company already, he (has) basically been champion the entire time he (has) been there, but I mean, this, this is a next level type of thing. I’m assuming main eventing Hell In A Cell pay-per-view with Shane now and if anyone is a master of making sure people get put over in matches, it’s Shane. Here’s what I really want to know: I want to know what Vince was saying to Kev right before the headbutt because you can see he’s laying something on him and I know how Vince talks like that. Like when I came out and handed in the (MITB) briefcase, he says stuff to you and it’s motivating stuff, so I’d really like to find out what was said there. (McMahon) knows how to push buttons and how to get performances and how certain people need to get that as opposed to how other people need to get that.”

source: https://art19.com/shows/ecs-pod-of-awesomeness





