This Day In Wrestling History – September 21st

1992 – On a taping of WCW Saturday Night (airing October 3rd), Barry Windham & Dustin Rhodes defeat Terry Gordy & Steve Williams, to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

1992 – Brian Christopher defeats Reno Riggins, to win the vacant USWA Southern Heavyweight Championship. Also, The Junkyard Dog defeats Eddie Gilbert, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship. And Moondog Fifi defeats Miss Texas, to win the USWA Women’s Championship.

1994 – After just over 3 years of operations, the Global Wrestling Federation closed down. The group, which had a television show on ESPN, had attempted to fill the wrestling void left when Fritz Von Erich left the wrestling business, and Jerry Jarrett had stopped promoting in Texas. This would pretty much mark the end of any Dallas-based company as a national force on the wrestling scene. The company is credited for helping to launch the careers of The Patriot, Jerry Lynn, and The Lightning Kid (Sean Waltman).

1998 – X-Pac defeats D’Lo Brown, to win the WWF European Championship.

1998 – Masahiro Chono vacates the IWGP Heavyweight Championship due to a severe neck injury.

2002 – Xavier defeats Low Ki, to win the ROH Championship. In a tournament final, The Prophecy (Donovan Morgan & Christopher Daniels) defeat Bryan Danielson & Michael Modest, to become the inaugural ROH World Tag Team Champions.

2003 – WWE Unforgiven, a RAW-exclusive pay-per-view, is held in Hershey, PA in front of 10,347 fans.

Sunday Night Heat:

– Maven defeats Stevie Richards (with Victoria).

PPV:

– In a Handicap Tables Match, The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von) defeat & La Resistance (Sylvain Grenier & Rene Dupree), and Rob Conway (without a partner), to win the World Tag Team Championship.

– Test (with Stacy Keibler) defeats Scott Steiner, to win Keibler’s services. Since Test won, he also got Steiner’s services.

– Randy Orton (with Ric Flair) defeats Shawn Michaels.

– Trish Stratus & Lita defeat Molly Holly & Gail Kim.

– Kane defeats Shane McMahon, in a Last Man Standing Match.

– In a Triple Threat Match, Christian defeats Chris Jericho and Rob Van Dam, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Al Snow & Jonathan Coachman defeat Jim Ross & Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler; Snow and Coach win the right to be RAW’s announcers.

– Goldberg defeats Triple H, to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Had Goldberg lost, he would have been forced to retire.

2008 – Low Ki defeats Tiger Mask IV, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2009 – Kensuke Sasaki & Takeshi Morishima defeat Akitoshi Saito & Bison Smith, to win the GHC Tag Team Championship.

2014 – Ryusuke Taguchi defeats Kushida, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2014 – WWE Night of Champions in held in Nashville, TN, in front of 12,000 fans.

– Goldust & Stardust defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey), to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Sheamus defeats Cesaro, to retain the United States Championship.

– The Miz (with Damien Mizdow) defeats Dolph Ziggler (with R-Truth), to win the Intercontinental Championship.

– Rusev (with Lana) defeats Mark Henry, by submission.

– Randy Orton defeats Chris Jericho.

– In a Triple Threat Match, AJ Lee defeats and Nikki Bella, to win the Divas Championship.

– In a match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, John Cena defeats Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) by disqualification; Lesnar retains the title.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton (61 years old); current SHINE Tag Team Champion Ivelisse Velez (29 years old); and 5-time Zero-1 World Heavyweight Champion Kohei Sato (40 years old).

Today would have been 76th the birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Jack Brisco.

