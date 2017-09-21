The Rack Radio Show Extra Podcast Total Bellas Season 2 Episode 3 Review

Sep 21, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Bellas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on the Season 2 Episode 3 of E! Network’s Total Bellas. Topics on the show included:

*Brie wants to throw Nikki a “Women Empowerment” Party
*Brie & Nikki fight over who has custody of Winston
*Daniel Bryan thinks Brie has too much stuff
*Lauren & JJ go to therapy

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Bellas presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra092017.mp3

