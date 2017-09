Strowman talks about his respect for Roman Reigns

“Roman’s work ethic is just like mine. We go out every night, we give 100 percent of what we have to go, we put our bodies on the line and we know that, at the end of the night, we’re going to have you on your feet, you’re going to be hoarse, and you’ll be going crazy because we did our job entertaining you. From top to bottom, we’re the best athletes in the world.”

source: SI.com

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)