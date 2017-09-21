Ryback says he should have gone over CM Punk at the 2012 Hell in a Cell

“It was a really, really tough thing for me that day because I was in a really tough situation going into that match. Me and Punk had been working live events. They don’t let you know anything there, typically. Punk maybe knew, but I was just being introduced to the main event and I found out that day Punk (on) multiple times went to Vince (McMahon)’s office. I was in a position where I wasn’t as comfortable as I am now or (during) my final feuds there where you kind of have to build up to that relationship and whatnot. I didn’t know what the plan was. It started that whole process for me where things didn’t exactly go my way. I just remember it did not feel right when they first told me what we were doing. I don’t know (if the plan was ever for him to win the title). You have no way of knowing. It could have been, but things there change all the time. 100% (that night should have been the night Ryback went over). But I was not in a position where I could say, ‘I’m not going to do this’ because I’m brand new and I was being introduced into this main event role and they want to see if you can perform at that level and I had to trust the process that that point.”

source: Conversation with the Big Guy





