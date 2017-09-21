Nia Jax Comments on Edited Total Divas Graphic, RAW Social Media Score, Bayley

Sep 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest WWE SuperCard Season 3 Confessional features Bayley:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Dancing With The Stars and VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers. RAW had 196,000 interactions with 40,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 185,000 Twitter interactions with 34,000 unique authors. RAW also had 177,000 Facebook interactions with 126,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 155,000 interactions with 107,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– As seen below, Nia Jax tweeted a graphic for the new season of Total Divas and took a jab at how it appears to have been Photoshopped. For what it’s worth, WWE bills Nia at 6’0″ while Maryse is billed at 5’8″, Carmella is billed at 5’5″, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is billed at 5’1″, Naomi is billed at 5’5″, Lana is billed at 5’7″, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya is billed at 5’5″, Nikki Bella is billed at 5’6″ and Brie Bella is also billed at 5’6″.

