New WWE Network survey seeks suggestions for new shows including TNA

A new survey commissioned today for the WWE Network once again lists the TNA video library as “potential new programming ideas” just weeks after Ed Nordholm shot down the idea of selling the TNA video tape library to WWE. TNA is listed as “TNA: Historic and new programming from TNA / Impact / Global Force Wrestling,” suggesting that WWE is still interested in getting their hands on the video tape library that has footage dating back to 2002. Anthem is currently in process of launching its own version of the WWE Network. WWE also suggested 12 other shows in the survey as well as many potential new features including alternate audio during live PPVs, offline viewing, social sharing, social viewing, and more. You can see the full list here

