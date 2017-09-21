Ed Nordholm explains why Bound for Glory won’t be in a big arena

Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s Ed Nordholm said told the Ottawa Citizen newspaper that they chose Ottawa for Bound For Glory to “make a statement” in their first effort to produce one of their big events outside Orlando. Nordholm admitted that it would be difficult for them to sell an arena so the Aberdeen Pavilion was the perfect location. “The crowd will pack it rather than be spread out through it. It’s just the right size, it’ll ensure we can get people in the stands where they’ll have a connection with our wrestlers and vice-versa,” he said, adding that he hopes 500 fans fill the Pavilion every night for five straight nights. “It’s night after night after night, we’d maybe look at it differently (if it was just the pay-per-view). We wanted to make sure even by the last night, there was still a good crowd and a good feeling,” he said. Nordholm also said that the company’s new tagline is “Less Talk More Action,” with a style focusing more on the action in the ring than storylines and talk. “Not to take anything away from WWE, that is their product and they obviously do a spectacular job. But we have a very good show with talented wrestlers, athletic wrestlers.”

