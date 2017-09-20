What Happened After WWE Tapings, Carmella – James Ellsworth Video, Jason Jordan

– Carmella and James Ellsworth did not appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown but they are featured in this Fallout video with Dasha Fuentes, who asks why Ellsworth is in a leash. Carmella says she wants everyone to know who is really in charge around here. She makes Ellsworth sit like a dog, bark like a dog and then play dead. Carmella says that was impressive but the greatest trick will be when she cashes in her Money In the Bank contract to become SmackDown Women’s Champion. Carmella continues toying with Ellsworth to end the segment:

– The dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live in Oakland saw Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeat Baron Corbin and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

– Jason Jordan tweeted the following on his WWE Intercontinental Title shot against The Miz at this Sunday’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view:

This Sunday, that Intercontinental Championship will be draped over my shoulder! #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/W7UpPDUiHz — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) September 20, 2017

