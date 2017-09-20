Tonight’s WWE NXT Matches, Natalya on the “Crazy Cat Lady” Comments, Kofi Kingston

Sep 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE seamster Mikaze are playing a new Gamer Gauntlet Best of 3 series for the “UpUpDownDown” channel with the loser being forced to drink an entire cup of pure lemon juice. Below is the first video in the series with Tekken 7 gameplay:

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tino Sabbatelli
* Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair
* No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan
* Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish (w/Adam Cole) vs. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya tweeted the following in response to the “crazy cat lady” jabs on last night’s SmackDown:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: LAX on BFG heading to Canada, the passing of Bobby Heenan, Mysterio, El Patron, GFW/Impact name, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad