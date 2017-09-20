The Undertaker Set To Make Rare Appearance Outside Of WWE

It was announced on the Ace Universe website, that Undertaker would be amongst the list of stars who would be in attendance at the inaugural Ace Universe convention in December.

Undertaker will be appearing at the event on Friday, December 8th and an autograph from one of WWE’s biggest legends will set you back $80, whilst you can also have your picture taken with The Deadman for $100.

Undertaker will be appearing alongside the likes of Henry Cavill, who was most recently seen as Superman, and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the Justice League and Jason Momoa, who was known as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones and is currently the new incarnation of Aquaman, will also be in attendance.

source: Still Real to Us

