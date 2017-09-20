The Rock Reveals “Jumanji” Trailer, Flashback Friday, WWE NXT Stars Play Mustache Game

Sep 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of WWE NXT Superstars Nikki Cross and Trent Seven playing The Mustache Game with Goal:

– This week’s “Flashback Friday” content on the WWE Network will feature a replay of The Cruiserweight Classic from 12pm EST until 11pm EST.

– As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock has released the trailer for his new Jumanji movie that comes out on December 20th:

