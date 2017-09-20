The Rock Reveals “Jumanji” Trailer, Flashback Friday, WWE NXT Stars Play Mustache Game

– Below is video of WWE NXT Superstars Nikki Cross and Trent Seven playing The Mustache Game with Goal:

– This week’s “Flashback Friday” content on the WWE Network will feature a replay of The Cruiserweight Classic from 12pm EST until 11pm EST.

– As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock has released the trailer for his new Jumanji movie that comes out on December 20th:

This CHRISTMAS the hottest game isn't one you play…it's one that plays YOU. Enjoy my NEW @JumanjiMovie trailer. Love, Dwanta Claus 🎅🏾 pic.twitter.com/1YDVqq3nRn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 20, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)