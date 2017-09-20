Possible WWE United States Title Match, SmackDown Attendance Note, The Hype Bros

– It looks like the WWE United States Title match at WWE Hell In a Cell will be AJ Styles defending against Baron Corbin and Tye Dillinger in a Triple Threat. Corbin’s title shot on last night’s WWE SmackDown never happened as he attacked AJ before the bell but Dillinger made the save. The segment ended with Corbin selling an ankle injury. You can see video from the segment below:

– A correspondent at last night’s SmackDown in Oakland, California at the Oracle Arena noted that the building was only about 30%-40% full.

– The tension between The Hype Bros continued on this week’s SmackDown after their non-title loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. Below are post-match comments from Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley plus a photo from the backstage segment where Mojo said they need to do something drastic if they want things to change:

